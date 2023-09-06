Peter Obi, LP failed to prove Tinubu was convicted in the US – Tribunal Rules

September 6,2023.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court says the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to prove that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was convicted for money laundering in the United States.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled that no record of criminal arrest and conviction was established against Tinubu by the petitioners, Obi and the LP.(www.naija247news.com)