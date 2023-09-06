Menu
Peter Obi, LP failed to prove Tinubu was convicted in the US – Tribunal Rules

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

September 6,2023.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court says the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to prove that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was convicted for money laundering in the United States.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled that no record of criminal arrest and conviction was established against Tinubu by the petitioners, Obi and the LP.

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

