NPFL Postpones 2023/24 Season Again

The kickoff date for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2023/24 campaign has been postponed yet again.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NPFL Board announced the postponement in a statement on Wednesday.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, made the move after consultations with stakeholders.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo,” Owumi said.

“Note therefore that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9 as originally planned,” the statement added.

According to him, the move has been communicated to clubs who may have started arrangements for the start of the NPFL season earlier billed for September 9,

Before the September date, the campaign was set to start on August 26.