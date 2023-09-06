Menu
Nigeria Football Federation

NPFL Postpones 2023/24 Season Again

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The kickoff date for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2023/24 campaign has been postponed yet again.

NPFL Board announced the postponement in a statement on Wednesday.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, made the move after consultations with stakeholders.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo,” Owumi said.

“Note therefore that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9 as originally planned,” the statement added.

According to him, the move has been communicated to clubs who may have started arrangements for the start of the NPFL season earlier billed for September 9,

Before the September date, the campaign was set to start on August 26.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

