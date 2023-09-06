Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie seen at the Presidential Election Petition court

September 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Actor Yul Edochie, has been spotted at the Presidential Election Petition Court. The actor who is a strong supporter of President Tinubu was seen in the chambers where judgement of the petitions challenging the emergence of President Tinubu is being heard.

The actor who recently took to his Instagram page to declare full support for President Tinubu’s administration was spotted while court delivered its judgement.(www.naija247news.com).