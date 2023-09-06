NNPP Crisis: Alkali, former National Chairman dumps Party

CRISIS rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has taken a new twist as the former National Chairman of the party, Professor Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali has dumped the party, describing recent developments in the Party with factions working against each other as really unfortunate and counter-productive.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to him, it became very imperative for him to resign his membership from the party against the backdrop that the party has slipped deeper and deeper into avoidable crises and conflicts that have led to several cases of suspension and counter-suspension of key leaders of the party, acrimonious press war, accusations and counter- accusations, which regrettably has led to the factionalisation of the party.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Alkali who was the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he had to leave the party because it has become so sad, especially as there was no end in sight in what he described as this needless war of attrition, adding that there seems that an unwritten code was in existence by the warring factions not to allow Elders of the party to mediate in order to nip the crisis in the bud.

Recall that Alkali had in March this year, resigned as the National Chairman of the party and six months after, he has finally left the party.

The statement is titled, ” Resignation of membership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.”

The statement read, “When on March 31st 2023, I offered my letter to step aside as National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), my prayer and hope then was that this was an opportunity for the party to move ahead and move fast to consolidate on the indisputable gains made so far during the last 2023 General Elections and prepare for the forthcoming elections that lie ahead.

“Unfortunately, in the last few weeks, the party has slipped deeper and deeper into avoidable crises and conflicts that have led to several cases of suspension and counter-suspension of key leaders of the party, acrimonious press war, accusations and counter- accusations, which regrettably has led to the factionalisation of the party.

“After the historic merger of the party in March 2022, together with other astute, highly dedicated, hardworking and loyal members of the party, we put in place a robust political structure nationwide. The National Working Committee (NWC) forged cohesion among our members and created a formidable national platform that fielded candidates for all elective offices from the State Houses of Assembly to National Assembly, Governorship and the Presidency. I am proud to be part of that Dream Team.

Fidelity records PBT of N76.3bn for half-year

Fishery cooperatives demand task force for poverty alleviation in fisheries

“It is on record that within a period of less than one year and despite the limited time corridor from the merger to the General Elections, the party won elections in the Governorship, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly seats.

“However, I voluntarily stepped aside as the National Chairman of the NNPP shortly after the general election this year to give room for new hands and fresh ideas in order to advance the party forward. As far I was concerned, I never believed in the culture of sit tight in leadership positions nor that I was indispensable. The New Nigeria we all aspire to achieve must be built on the solid foundation of dedication, hardwork, resilience and personal sacrifice.

“However, the recent disturbing developments in the NNPP with the emergence of factions working against each other is really unfortunate and counter-productive. Sadly,

there appears to be no end in sight in this needless war of attrition. It seems that there’s an unwritten code by the warring factions not to allow Elders of the party to mediate to finding a lasting solution to the crises. This is indeed regrettable and unhealthy for the growth and survival of any political party, especially an emerging political party such as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“Therefore, and in accordance with the NNPP Constitution, and having consulted widely, I hereby announce the withdrawal of my membership of the NNPP forthwith, and I pray and wish the party the best in her future endeavours.

“I wish to call on all my friends, associates and supporters to remain calm and resolute while awaiting communications on future developments and our next direction.”