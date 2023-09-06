Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates by 0.39 against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira on Tuesday appreciated against the American dollar as it exchanged at N744.97 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The naira gained 0.39 per cent compared to the N747.87 it exchanged for the dollar in Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N774.99 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.83 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N744.97.

The naira sold for as low as N588 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 63.60 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

