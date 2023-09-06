Lagos International Airport Gutted by Fire.

September 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A section of the primary gateway in Murtala Muhammed International Airport has been gutted by fire

There was a fire outbreak at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to reports, the inferno started in some parts of the number one gateway airport while staff were going about their daily routine with passengers on standby.

While officials are still investigating the incident, it was gathered the inferno erupted from a faulty cable on the Tarmac.

It has been alleged that the fire gutted a section of the administrative office of FAAN yesterday night.

“All passengers and staff were asked to evacuate the building while the Lagos State Fire service was on hand to complement that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),” a source said. (www.naija247news.com).