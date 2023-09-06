Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt NewsTop Stories

Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Julius Abure, Abdullahi Ganduje, others arrive Presidential Election Petition Court.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

September 6,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Labour party chairman Julius Abure, APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and others have arrived the Presidential Election Tribunal Court where verdict of the petition against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria will be delivered today September 6.

Also in the court are the governors of Nasarawa and Bauchi states Abdullahi Sule and Bala Mohammed.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“If you invite me for wedding and your marriage fails, you will refund me – Cubana Chief Priest
Next article
It is a pre-election matter – Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Tinubu/Shettima’s nomination by APC
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Soludo launches free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra...

UNICEF, LASG partners to prevent newborn and child mortality

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)  Chief...

It is a pre-election matter – Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Tinubu/Shettima’s nomination by APC

Peters Anene, News Editor -
September 6,2023. The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led Presidential Election Petitions Court...

“If you invite me for wedding and your marriage fails, you will refund me – Cubana Chief Priest

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Soludo launches free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers

Health news 0
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra...

UNICEF, LASG partners to prevent newborn and child mortality

Health news 0
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)  Chief...

It is a pre-election matter – Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Tinubu/Shettima’s nomination by APC

Politics & Govt News 0
September 6,2023. The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led Presidential Election Petitions Court...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights