Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Julius Abure, Abdullahi Ganduje, others arrive Presidential Election Petition Court.

September 6,2023.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Labour party chairman Julius Abure, APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and others have arrived the Presidential Election Tribunal Court where verdict of the petition against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria will be delivered today September 6.

Also in the court are the governors of Nasarawa and Bauchi states Abdullahi Sule and Bala Mohammed.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.(www.naija247news.com)