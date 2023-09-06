Invest In South-East Nigeria, British Deputy High Commissioner Urges UK Firms

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, has called on companies in the United Kingdom to invest in southeastern Nigeria.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
“The UK wants to encourage UK companies to invest into the region,” Baxter said while delivering the opening remarks at the inaugural edition of Enugu State’s Diaspora and Investment Roundtable on Friday.
“Building a stronger and more conducive business environments is crucial to this, and we look forward to working with the Enugu state government to do so.”
The British envoy highlighted the UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which he said harnesses the power of trade to help Nigeria, including Enugu State, achieve its private sector-led economic transformation agenda.
“The UK is keen to maximise uptake of the DCTS. Crops such as cashew and plantain predominantly farmed in Enugu and other southeastern states, could be among the products exported to the UK based on market demand in both Nigeria and the UK,” he said.
According to Baxter, the stakeholder roundtable is an opportunity for high-level discussions on how to advance viable investment, boost trade and create more economic opportunities in Enugu State.
See the statement by the British Deputy High Commission Lagos below:
BRITISH DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER ATTENDS ENUGU STATE INVESTMENT ROUNDTABLE
Reiterates UK’s commitment to boost economic growth, job creation, and build stronger trade and investment links.
British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, was in Enugu State yesterday to attend the inaugural edition of the state’s Diaspora and Investment Roundtable, hosted by the Governor, His Excellency Peter Mbah.
The stakeholder roundtable was an opportunity for high-level discussions on how to advance viable investment, boost trade and create more economic opportunities in Enugu State.
Delivering the opening remarks and highlighting the UK’s new trade scheme, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Jonny Baxter said:
“My thanks to the Enugu State Government for putting together this timely gathering, which I hope will deepen investment and trade in the state. The UK wants to encourage UK companies to invest into the region. Building a stronger and more conducive business environments is crucial to this, and we look forward to working with the Enugu state government to do so.
“The UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme harnesses the power of trade to help Nigeria, including Enugu State achieve its private sector-led economic transformation agenda. The UK is keen to maximise uptake of the DCTS. Crops such as cashew and plantain predominantly farmed in Enugu and other south eastern states, could be among the products exported to the UK based on market demand in both Nigeria and the UK.”
The Enugu State Investment Roundtable was attended by development partners, senior-level executives from public and private sector, and other domestic financial institutions.
Also in Enugu, on Thursday (31 August, 2023), Chevening Programme Officer, Boma Amieyeofori facilitated a workshop at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to teach participants how to apply for the UK’s fully-funded Chevening scholarship.
Speaking during the workshop, Boma Amieyeofori said:
The Chevening scholarship seeks to provide a fully funded Master’s Degree scholarship for Nigerians with aspirations to deliver change for Nigeria. The scholarship has built an international community of people who are committed to working together to creating a better future. We do this by bringing together inspiring individuals from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.
“The Chevening application will open on the 12th September for a period of eight weeks; and I encourage individuals who are passionate about driving a positive change whether on a local, or global scale to apply.”