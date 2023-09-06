Menu
Nigeria Police Force

IGP Orders Probe Of Cadet’s Death At Police Academy, Kano

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a seven-man panel of inquiry to investigate the death of a young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, who died last Friday at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi, would lead the panel.
According to Adejobi, the panel has a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.
The police boss is said to have set a deadline of four days for the panel to come up with a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.

See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
POLAC DEATH: IGP WADES IN, SET UP PANEL OF INQUIRY
In response to the tragic incident at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, where a promising young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, lost his life, on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has set up a 7-man Panel of Inquiry on Monday 4th September, 2023, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi, fdc, with a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death
The IGP has set a deadline of 4 days for the panel to furnish a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.
Other members of the panel include the AIG Training and Development, AIG Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+); CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IGP, ACP Idris Abubakar.
Furthermore, the IGP extends his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and relations of Sulaiman Jika and the academy community, during this trying time, assuring that he is deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case.
ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra,
Force Public Relations Officer,
Force Headquarters,
Abuja.
5th September, 2023

