Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

“If you invite me for wedding and your marriage fails, you will refund me – Cubana Chief Priest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest and Imo-born show promoter, businessman is a socialite and a famous Instagram influencer in Nigeria with millions of followers.

The Instagram celebrity, has advised couples to consider the time, money and energy spent on their wedding before separating.

Cubana gave the advice while expressing his thoughts on marriages that crash after putting in a lot of money and time.

He further stated that going forward, he will sign an agreement for a refund before attending weddings.

“Before una break up make una try dey consider the money/time/energy wey we invest for una marriage.

“Going forward if you dey invite me for wedding we go get agreement if marriage spoil una go refund me,” he wrote on his Instagram page.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos International Airport Gutted by Fire.
Next article
Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Julius Abure, Abdullahi Ganduje, others arrive Presidential Election Petition Court.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Soludo launches free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra...

UNICEF, LASG partners to prevent newborn and child mortality

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)  Chief...

It is a pre-election matter – Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Tinubu/Shettima’s nomination by APC

Peters Anene, News Editor -
September 6,2023. The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led Presidential Election Petitions Court...

Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Julius Abure, Abdullahi Ganduje, others arrive Presidential Election Petition Court.

Peters Anene, News Editor -
September 6,2023. Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Soludo launches free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers

Health news 0
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra...

UNICEF, LASG partners to prevent newborn and child mortality

Health news 0
September 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)  Chief...

It is a pre-election matter – Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Tinubu/Shettima’s nomination by APC

Politics & Govt News 0
September 6,2023. The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led Presidential Election Petitions Court...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights