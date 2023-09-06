Menu
Political parties

Gov Polls: INEC Approves PVC Collection For Four Weeks

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the resumption of collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for four weeks.
The electoral umpire said within the said period, registered voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5, 2023 before the last general elections would be able to get their cards.
“The Commission has earmarked week days (Monday – Friday) from 9.00am to 3.00pm for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from 11th September to 9th October 2023,” INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.
“In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in the three states.
The Commission also redeployed two RECs to other states. The REC for Edo State, Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship poll, while Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos from Ekiti State. “The two States are among those without RECs following the end of tenure of the last holders of the offices,” INEC said.
The electoral umpire enjoined political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and to avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

