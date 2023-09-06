Gov Polls: INEC Approves PVC Collection For Four Weeks

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the resumption of collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for four weeks.

The electoral umpire said within the said period, registered voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5, 2023 before the last general elections would be able to get their cards.

“The Commission has earmarked week days (Monday – Friday) from 9.00am to 3.00pm for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from 11th September to 9th October 2023,” INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.

“In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in the three states.

The Commission also redeployed two RECs to other states. The REC for Edo State, Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship poll, while Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos from Ekiti State. “The two States are among those without RECs following the end of tenure of the last holders of the offices,” INEC said.

The electoral umpire enjoined political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and to avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns.

