FG Hikes Prices Of Electricity Metres

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an upward review of the prices of pre-paid electricity metres in the country

This was contained in a circular dated September 5 and signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba; and Commissioner for Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

It stated that a single-phase pre-paid metre that cost N58,661.69 would now cost N81,975.16, while three-phase pre-paid metres had increased from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

The circular also noted that the new price was to ensure a fair and reasonable pricing of metres to both Metre Asset Providers (MAPs) and end-user customers.

“Ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance while ensuring that their pricing structure allows for a viable return on investment,” the statement read.

“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users. Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities.”

See the full document below: