“Fact Sheet: RCCG Pastor Named New Soun of Ogbomosoland”

Ogbomoso Welcomes New Monarch: Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Ascends the Throne

After a vacant stool of 21 months following the passing of the late Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi, the longest-reigning king in Ogbomoso’s history, the ancient town finally has a new monarch. On a significant Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State granted approval for the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the next Soun of Ogbomosoland. This announcement, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, followed meticulous processes as prescribed by the law.

This selection is unique, as Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye not only hails from the land but also transitions from a spiritual role to a traditional one, departing from the pulpit to take up the responsibilities of his ancestors. Here are eight key insights into the man who is set to lead Ogbomoso into a new era of prosperity:

1. Educational Background:

The Soun of Ogbomoso-designate pursued his studies in English Language in Nigeria before venturing abroad for postgraduate studies in Industrial and Labour Relations.

2. Entrepreneurial and Motivational Speaker:

Before embracing pastoral duties with the Redeemed Christian Church in 1992, Prince Olaoye had established himself as an accomplished entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

3. Reluctance to Become King:

Despite his royal lineage from the Olaoye family, one of the five royal families in Ogbomoso, Prince Olaoye initially had no desire to become king, unlike his father, who had pursued the Soun title in 1940.

4. A Pastor’s Journey:

Known as “Pastor G,” Olaoye devoted nearly 30 years to pastoral work, beginning his ministry with the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1992. He served in various RCCG churches in Nigeria before relocating to Germany, where he oversaw an RCCG Parish in Bonn, Germany. Presently, he pastors the RCCG Jesus House in Washington DC, United States, and serves as the coordinator for Convention and Special Projects for RCCG, North America.

5. Divine Calling:

Initially, Pastor Ghandi expressed his reluctance and belief that his faith contradicted traditional rulership. However, he later received a divine revelation that confirmed his destiny to be the Soun of Ogbomoso.

6. A Life Unexpected:

Pastor Afolabi Ghandi had plans to retire at the age of 60, with dreams of traveling the world. He believes that his mysterious birth in a car may have fueled his passion for global exploration.

7. A Happy Marriage:

Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye is happily married to Omo, who is also a pastor. His wife founded and pastors the Jesus Women Ministries, an organization dedicated to addressing women’s issues according to the word of God, spanning from birth to old age.

The ascension of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye to the throne of the Soun of Ogbomosoland marks a significant chapter in the history of the town, blending tradition and spirituality in its leadership.