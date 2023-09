September 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A young lady was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend at Ikot ekpene community in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the suspect identified as Vincent Victor stabbed the deceased to death on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.(www.naija247news.com).