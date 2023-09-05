Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Woman gives birth to triplets after 13 years of waiting

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian woman, Nkechi, gave birth to triplets, two girls and a boy, after 13 years of marriage.

Her friend, Udeh Ifunanya Promise, shared photos from the dedication in a Facebook post on Monday, September 4, 2023.

“13 years of our Sister waiting on the lord, and God answered her triple. Indeed he is too faithful to fail. And we turned up 4 our triplets. My Agsso sisters are just the best,” she wrote. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Asake is Nigeria’s Lil Wayne.” – Don Jazzy
Next article
We Have No Expenses To Cut Down, Senate Tell Nigerians
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal to decide if Tinubu stays as president

Samuel Onyekwe -
ABUJA, Sept 6 - Nigeria's presidential election tribunal is...

Subsidy Removal Protest Under Jonathan Was All Politics — Fayemi

Saraki Mohammed -
A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on...

Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared In Two Weeks, Says Minister

Naija247news, New York -
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says clearing all...

Court Sets Aside Kwankwaso’s Suspension From NNPP

Idowu Peters -
A Kano State High Court has set aside the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal to decide if Tinubu stays as president

Cases & Trials 0
ABUJA, Sept 6 - Nigeria's presidential election tribunal is...

Subsidy Removal Protest Under Jonathan Was All Politics — Fayemi

Political parties 0
A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on...

Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared In Two Weeks, Says Minister

Regions 0
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says clearing all...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights