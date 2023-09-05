Woman gives birth to triplets after 13 years of waiting

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian woman, Nkechi, gave birth to triplets, two girls and a boy, after 13 years of marriage.

Her friend, Udeh Ifunanya Promise, shared photos from the dedication in a Facebook post on Monday, September 4, 2023.

“13 years of our Sister waiting on the lord, and God answered her triple. Indeed he is too faithful to fail. And we turned up 4 our triplets. My Agsso sisters are just the best,” she wrote. (www.naija247news.com).