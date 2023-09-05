Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Tribunal judgement: Police warn against misinformation, unguarded utterances

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

By Monday Ijeh
Abuja, Sept. 5, 2023 (NAN) The Nigeria Police has warned mischief makers and political gladiators against misinformation and unguarded utterances ahead of the Presidential Election Tribunal judgement slated for Wednesday.
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
Adejobi urged the public to be cautious in their actions and statements adding that the Police would not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy.
According to him, it is imperative for all citizens to be peaceful and calm regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.
He said the police had fortified security nationwide to forestall breakdown of law and order after the tribunal judgement.
Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the force to ensure safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.
According to him, diligent security measures have been taken to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of citizens

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

