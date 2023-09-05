Menu
Three Communities in Ibadan Attacked by Unknown Arm Robbers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were invaded by robbers in the early hours of Tuesday, September 5.

The robbers who attacked Alaja, Seriki, and Ogogo on the new Ibadan/Oyo Expressway in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, carted away money, phones, pieces of jewellery and other items.

One of the community leaders, Raji Kazeem, told Newsmen;

“Yes, it was true. The armed robbers came in the mid the night and robbed some houses. That’s why you saw landlords and landladies discussing in different groups.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

