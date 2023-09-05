Taskforce allegedly kills unidentified person in Mile 2 Lagos

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

According to reports, there was chaos at the Mile 2 area of Lagos state this morning, Tuesday the 5th of September.

According to the unconfirmed reports, men of the state taskforce allegedly killed a yet-to-be identified person. This led to irate persons setting up burnfires on the ever busy road.

Reacting to the development via his X handle, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said;

‘’That claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy.

“However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived the scene, obstacles are being cleared and free flow of traffic picking up again.(www.naija247news.com).