Nigeria Metro News

Taskforce allegedly kills unidentified person in Mile 2 Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 5, 2023.



According to reports, there was chaos at the Mile 2 area of Lagos state this morning, Tuesday the 5th of September.

According to the unconfirmed reports, men of the state taskforce allegedly killed a yet-to-be identified person. This led to irate persons setting up burnfires on the ever busy road.

Reacting to the development via his X handle, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said;

‘’That claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy.

“However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived the scene, obstacles are being cleared and free flow of traffic picking up again.(www.naija247news.com).


Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

