PZ Cussons Plans to Delist Nigerian Unit, Offers Buyout to Minority Shareholders

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

PZ Cussons, the soap maker, has disclosed its intention to purchase the shares of minority stakeholders in PZ Cussons Nigeria (PZCN) and subsequently remove the company from the Nigerian stock exchange. This move is attributed to the prevailing “foreign exchange challenges” encountered in Nigeria.

The company stated, “The group believes the offer to be attractive for the minority shareholders of PZCN, particularly given the recent macroeconomic developments and foreign exchange challenges.”

In Nigeria, inflation has persisted in double digits since 2016 and surged to its highest level in almost two decades in July, reaching 24.08% compared to June’s 22.79%. This surge was a result of the country’s decision to eliminate a popular yet costly petrol subsidy and devalue the currency.

PZ Cussons had previously warned of the adverse effects of the devaluation of Nigeria’s currency, the naira, on its profits in the coming year.

The offer made by PZ Cussons to the PZCN board involves the acquisition of a 26.73% stake held by minority shareholders for £22.8 million ($28.7 million). The company intends to fund this transaction using its existing naira cash reserves.

In related news, GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria recently announced its plans to discontinue operations, exploring options for transitioning to a third-party distribution model for its pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

