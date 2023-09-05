Naira depreciates by 1.01% at Investors and Exporters Window

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E), and the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Monday, September 4.

The local currency lost 1.01 per cent or N7.49 against the US currency in the official market to settle at N747.87/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N740.38/$1, as the value of transactions waned by 58.2 per cent or $103.89 million to $74.64 million from $178.53 million.

Also, in the black market window, it depreciated during the trading session by N2 to trade at N923/$1 versus last Friday’s exchange rate of N921/$1.(www.naija247news.com).