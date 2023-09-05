Menu
Iranian, Burkinabe Foreign Ministers stress expansion of bilateral ties

By: Naija247news, New York

TEHRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran, September 5, 2023/ — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his counterpart from Burkina Faso Ms. Olivia Rouamba on Monday and held consultations over various topics of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of relations and cooperation between the two countries and pointed to the importance of reciprocal visits by the officials of the two countries.

He also emphasized on the strong will of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to comprehensively expand relations and interactions with the African continent, including with Burkina Faso

For her part, the foreign minister of Burkina Faso, while announcing the imminent reopening of her country’s embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the dispatch of a resident ambassador, referred to Iran’s capabilities and expressed Burkina Faso’s readiness to expand bilateral relations with Iran, especially cooperation in educational, commercial, energy, mines, healthcare and treatment fields.

The Burkinabe foreign minister highlighted the cooperation opportunities in her country and announced Burkina Faso’s readiness to hold the first meeting of the joint commission for cooperation between the two sides.

