Business News

IADI–ARC Appoints NDIC MD/CEP, Mr. Bello Hassan, as its Vice Chairperson

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The International Association of Deposit Insurers, African Regional Committee (IADI-ARC) has appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan its Vice Chairperson. The appointment was made at the IADI-ARC Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Dakar, Senegal.

The International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) was formed in May 2002 as the global standard-setting body for deposit insurance systems and forum for knowledge and experience sharing through international conferences, workshops, attachments, and other capacity building programs as well as research and guidance on matters relating to deposit insurance for its members.

In furtherance of its objectives, the Association develops core principles, standards and guidelines to enhance effectiveness of the deposit insurance systems in various jurisdictions.

It would be recalled that Bello was elected to the IADI Executive Council (EXCO) in October last year during the IADI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It is instructive to note that, the IADI EXCO is the governing body of the Association that ensures the smooth functioning of its affairs.

The IADI-ARC leadership noted that the appointment of Bello into the Association’s EXCO by its General Assembly and their collective resolve in appointing him as the IADI-ARC Vice-Chairperson were all in recognition of his outstanding contributions, commitment, and leadership role in deepening deposit insurance practice in Africa and the globe in general.

