I knew Buhari didn’t understand economics but didn’t know he was so stupid – Obasanjo

September 5,2023.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has taken a swipe at former President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly being “reckless” with the Nigerian economy.

Obasanjo who sat for an interview with TheCable, stated that Buhari was allegedly spending money recklessly and had no understanding of how the economy works.He said;

“Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today? Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favor? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”(www.naija247news.com)