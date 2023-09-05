Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Central African Republic president meets Gabon junta leader for talks

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

LIBREVILLE, Sept 5 (Reuters) – Central African Republic President Faustin Touadera held closed-door talks with Gabon’s junta-appointed leader in Libreville on Tuesday in the wake of the main regional bloc’s condemnation of the Aug. 30 coup.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Central African bloc ECCAS has suspended Gabon’s membership, but has so far stopped short of imposing sanctions in response to the non-violent military ouster of President Ali Bongo – West and Central Africa’s eighth coup in three years.

No statements were made to the press after Touadera’s private audience with the junta’s General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday to cheers from supporters welcoming the end of the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power.

Touadera was visiting in Libreville, the capital, in the capacity of a mediator between the junta and ECCAS, a source in the Gabonese presidential palace said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Nguema has promised to name a new government for the oil-producing nation in the coming days and oversee free and fair elections, although he has not said how long he envisages the transition to democracy will be.

In a possible sign some internal political forces are rallying around the new authorities, the leader of Gabon’s main opposition alliance, Albert Ondo Ossa, said he had spoken with Nguema on Tuesday.

“Today, at my home, I had the opportunity to have a private and collegial conversation with the President of the Transition,” he said in an online post, sharing a photo of him, Nguema, and others clasping hands for the camera.

“Let’s dare to believe in a better and brighter future for our beloved country, Gabon.”

Ondo Ossa’s opposition platform Alternance 2023 claims he was the rightful winner of a recent election. Military officers seized power shortly after Bongo was announced as its winner – a result they annulled and said was not credible.

Apart from one video appeal for international support, little has been heard from Bongo since he was placed under house arrest during the coup.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal – Le Monde
Next article
Burkina Faso says 53 soldiers, volunteers killed in clashes with militants
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal to decide if Tinubu stays as president

Samuel Onyekwe -
ABUJA, Sept 6 - Nigeria's presidential election tribunal is...

Subsidy Removal Protest Under Jonathan Was All Politics — Fayemi

Saraki Mohammed -
A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on...

Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared In Two Weeks, Says Minister

Naija247news, New York -
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says clearing all...

Court Sets Aside Kwankwaso’s Suspension From NNPP

Idowu Peters -
A Kano State High Court has set aside the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal to decide if Tinubu stays as president

Cases & Trials 0
ABUJA, Sept 6 - Nigeria's presidential election tribunal is...

Subsidy Removal Protest Under Jonathan Was All Politics — Fayemi

Political parties 0
A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on...

Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared In Two Weeks, Says Minister

Regions 0
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says clearing all...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights