Body of 43-year-old man recovered from domestic well

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Kwara State Fire Service have recovered the corpse of a 43-year-old man who fell into a domestic well in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Head of Media and Publicity of the service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the brigade was alerted through a telephone call by one David on Tuesday morning, September 5.

“Today, Tuesday 5th September, 2023, a man of about 43-year-old called Mr. Abdulqadir Muritala of Oniguguru compound in Oko-Erin area of Ilorin, Ilorin West Local Government Area Kwara State, fell into a domestic well and recovered dead behind Global primary and secondary school, Bayi Community agbejila area, Ilorin,” the statement read.

“The terrible incident occurred this morning about 10:30AM (10:30hrs) and the Brigade was summoned through a telephone call by one Mr. David, living in that neighbourhood.

“Firemen were able to recover the dead body from the well and later handed it over to one Mr. Mohammed Abdulwasiu, a family member of the deceased “According to the report, the victim went to re-dredge the domestic well and during the process, one of his legs suddenly slipped and eventually tumbled into the well.”

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities and desist from sending underage children to fetch water in domestic wells.(www.naija247news.com).