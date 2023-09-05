Menu
Aviation

Aviation union joins nationwide strike,tells workers to ‘Stay At Home’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 5, 2023.

Aviation workers have been directed to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike slated for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (NUATE) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) gave the order in a statement on Monday night.

In a letter addressed to all its branches nationwide, the unions directed them to join the NLC warning strike.

The letter was signed by general secretaries of NUATE, Ocheme Abah; Abdul Rasaq Said and NAAPE, Comrade Umoh Ofonime.

“Accordingly, as affiliates of the NLC, all the state councils and branches of the above named trade union are directed to fully join the state councils of the NLC in all the states on September 5th and 6th for the warning strike. Aviation workers are hereby directed to stay at home during these periods,” the unions said.(www.naija247news.com).

