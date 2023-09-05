Auto Crash Kills Six, Injures One in Ondo

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than six persons died, while one sustained various degrees of injury in an accident on the Akure/Owo road in Ondo State on Tuesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, Sector Commander Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, confirmed the accident.

SonAllah said the accident which happened 3km from the Akure Airport junction at about 1.39p.m, involved a Man Diesel Truck and one Toyota Sienna marked FFN-310 PU.

The sector commander, who said six male adults died while one female adult was injured out of eight people involved in the accident, attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation, wrongful overtaken and loss of control.

He said that money and cell phones recovered from the scene of the accident have been handed over to police operatives at the Ogbese Divisional Police station.

The sector commander said obstruction had been cleared from the road, with the two vehicles taken to the police station.

He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of the state general hospital in Akure.

SonAllah appealed to motorists to always adhere to the prescribed speed limit and commercial drivers must ensure they install speed limiting device in their vehicles.

“Our drivers should be safety conscious at all the times and should not overtake if it is not safe.

“Passengers should not only warn drivers in an event of excess speed but also report them to security agencies manning the highways,” he advised.(www.naija247news.com).