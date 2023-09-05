“Asake is Nigeria’s Lil Wayne.” – Don Jazzy

September 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian record producer, Don Jazzy, has described singer Asake as “Nigeria’s Lil Wayne.”

The Mavin boss said the YBNL signee is a generational artiste.

Don Jazzy stated this in a podcast interview with DJ Big N.

He said:

“Asake is such a brilliant artist. He’s an all-rounder. He’s an artiste that we don’t get all the time, but when they come, you just know that a star has been born. Asake is Nigeria’s Lil Wayne.”(www.naija247news.com).