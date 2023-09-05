Appeal court asks staff to stay at home ahead of tribunal judgement on Wednesday

September 5,2023.

Staff of the court of appeal have been asked to stay at home on Wednesday, September 6, which has been fixed for judgment in the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election.

In a memo signed by Oluwaleye David, on behalf of the chief registrar, staff of the court were instructed to stay at home to create a peaceful atmosphere during the tribunal session.It read;

“I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the headquarters and Abuja division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of September, 2023.

“This is to create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for special sitting for the presidential election tribunal petition at Abuja division of the court.

“In view of the above, very strong security apparatus have been arranged to man the entrance of the court and also in all strategic areas of the court complex.

“In addition, only staff with tags provided by the management will be allowed into the court premises. Please be informed as instructed.(www.naija234news.com)