Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

AAU suspends academic activities indefinitely over protest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma has announced the indefinite suspension of all academic activities in the institution with immediate effect.

The University in a memo signed by its Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase, said the suspension of academic activities became necessary following an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate in Ekpoma on Monday, to appraise protest by students that had run into days.

According to the management, “To prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the university community and its environs, the senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the halls of residence in the next 24 hours.

“This is an indication that no student should be seen in or around the halls of residence of the university by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday 5th September 2023.

It would be recalled that students of the University had been protesting an alleged increase in school fees for returning students for about four days.

The protest disrupted academic activities and a scheduled commendation service in honour of a late Professor of Economics, Moses Isunu Aliemen.

The situation led to the dissolution of the Student Union Executive. The university had in its various releases stated that there was no time the tuition fee of returning students was increased.

Meanwhile, the 40th Matriculation Ceremony of the University scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, has also been postponed indefinitely.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Iranian, Burkinabe Foreign Ministers stress expansion of bilateral ties
Next article
PZ Cussons Plans to Delist Nigerian Unit, Offers Buyout to Minority Shareholders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ozekhome, others express mixed feelings over whistle-blowing policy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Sept. 5, 2023. Some legal practitioners have expressed mixed...

Lagos Assembly begins investigation over missing intestine

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State House of Assembly, on...

PZ Cussons Plans to Delist Nigerian Unit, Offers Buyout to Minority Shareholders

Naija247news, New York -
PZ Cussons, the soap maker, has disclosed its intention...

Iranian, Burkinabe Foreign Ministers stress expansion of bilateral ties

Naija247news, New York -
During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ozekhome, others express mixed feelings over whistle-blowing policy

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Sept. 5, 2023. Some legal practitioners have expressed mixed...

Lagos Assembly begins investigation over missing intestine

Health news 0
September 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State House of Assembly, on...

PZ Cussons Plans to Delist Nigerian Unit, Offers Buyout to Minority Shareholders

Financials 0
PZ Cussons, the soap maker, has disclosed its intention...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights