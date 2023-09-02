Menu
EntertainmentMusic

“To open church just dey hungry me”-2baba reveals.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary and Multi-award-winning singer, 2baba has sparked reactions on the internet as he reveals his desire to open a church.

The 47-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to share an old video of him lead-singing a hymn during a Christmas Carol in a church.

In his post, he expressed his desire to open a church, which he would call ‘Straight To Heaven International Church of God Nigeria Limited’ (STHICOGNL).

He wrote;

“To open church just dey hungry me. (STHICOGNL). Straight To Heaven International Church of God Nigeria Limited”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

