Tinubu recalls high commissioner to UK, Sarafa Isola

September 2,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has recalled Sarafa Isola, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK).

This was conveyed in a letter signed by Minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and dated August 31. It read;

“I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October, 2023 at the latest.”

Tuggar thanked the ambassador for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.