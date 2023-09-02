Menu
Security News

Many Feared Dead as Bandits Invades Kaduna Mosque

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen have attacked worshippers in a Mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing seven people.

According to reports, five of the victims were gunned down in the mosque, while the remaining two other victims were killed at different locations within the area.

The Unfortunate incident happened around 8pm when the villagers were performing Isha’i (Sunset) prayers at a local mosque, according to local sources.

A resident of the village, Dan Asabe, said two other villagers who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The village Head, Malam Abdulrahaman Yusuf, confirmed the incident, saying the head of the vigilante in the village was among the victims killed inside the mosque.

“We suspected they traced him (vigilante boss) to the mosque to attack him. We were inside the mosque praying when they arrived and started shooting. Five persons were killed at the mosque, while a driver who brought food items to the village was also killed. The other person was killed at a nearby village,” he said.

He said security agencies comprising soldiers and police from Ikara town and Palgore area arrived at the scene around 12:30am, but by then, the bandits had already left the village.

According to him, one of the victims with gunshot wounds was taken to Aminu Kano Hospital for treatment.

He said the village was thrown into confusion.

Contacted, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, Mohammad Lawal Shehu, declined comment, saying he will confirm the issue from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mansir Alhassan, who confirmed the incident, said security personnel had been mobilised to nearby bushes to fish out the perpetrators.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

