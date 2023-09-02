Menu
FootBall

Liverpool reject deadline day offer of £150million for Mohamed Salah

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Liverpool reject deadline day offer of £150million for Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad
Liverpool have rejected a £150million verbal offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Middle Eastern mega-spenders want the Liverpool’s star man to join the club before the transfer deadline.

Liverpool have continued to insist any and all offers for the 31-year-old will be rejected given Salah’s importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side and the lateness in the transfer window.

However, The Reds are still looking into potential replacements in the last 48 hours, while still hoping to keep Salah.

Mail Sport understands that Liverpool have started the process of exploring alternatives, should Salah look to force through a move to Saudi Arabia.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas took steps to reassure Liverpool fans earlier in the month by publicly stating he would not be leaving this summer, but that hasn’t deterred Saudi moneymen.

Al-Ittiha have already signed Fabinho from Anfield this summer with former Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante to the club, along with ex-Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

