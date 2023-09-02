Menu
Katsina Police arrest Ten suspects with fake currency

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Katsina State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected fraudsters in possession of fake N144,000 notes.

ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the command Spokesperson, said this in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by detectives on Aug. 28, at Bakin Kasuwa quarters in Kankia, following credible intelligence report.

Abubakar-Sadiq added that during investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that they would soon be taken to court.

One of the suspects, Bello Abubakar, 58, said he bought mercury from Kebbi at N300,000 with which they mint the fake currency.

The Police command also announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and their informer.(www.naija247news.com).

