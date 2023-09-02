Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Guaranty Trust Holding Company records 261% profit surge, fueled by N357 billion in FX gains.

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nigeria’s largest bank by market capitalization, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), has announced an impressive 261% increase in after-tax profit for the first half of this year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This remarkable growth can be attributed to substantial gains from foreign exchange (FX) revaluations, totaling N357.47 billion.

The Nigerian business landscape has witnessed a 40% devaluation of its currency, largely due to the implementation of market-friendly reforms by newly elected President Bola Tinubu.

However, banks with a significant net long position in the US dollar have experienced substantial FX gains.

In specific financial figures, GTCO reported a half-year profit of N280.48 billion, marking a substantial increase from the N77.55 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

Additionally, their net interest income surged by 46.8% to reach N177.45 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a significant rise, climbing from N2.70 to N9.94.

As part of their financial strategy, GTCO has decided to distribute an Interim Dividend of 50 Kobo per Ordinary Share to its shareholders.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FCMB’s Asset Under Management Soars to a Staggering N910 Billion in H1 2023
Next article
BUA Chairman outlines strategy to reduce cement price
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BUA Chairman outlines strategy to reduce cement price

Naija247news, New York -
AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, expressed...

FCMB’s Asset Under Management Soars to a Staggering N910 Billion in H1 2023

Naija247news, New York -
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc has experienced...

Liverpool reject deadline day offer of £150million for Mohamed Salah

Naija247news, New York -
Liverpool reject deadline day offer of �150million for Mohamed...

Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Naija247news, New York -
Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BUA Chairman outlines strategy to reduce cement price

Financials 0
AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, expressed...

FCMB’s Asset Under Management Soars to a Staggering N910 Billion in H1 2023

Banks & Finance 0
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc has experienced...

Liverpool reject deadline day offer of £150million for Mohamed Salah

FootBall 0
Liverpool reject deadline day offer of �150million for Mohamed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights