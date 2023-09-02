Menu
Fulham sign Alex Iwobi from Everton on transfer deadline day

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

September 2,2023.

Fulham have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi in a deal which could reach £22m.

The 27-year-old Nigeria midfielder joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 and made 123 league appearances for the Toffees, scoring six times.

He has signed a five-year deal with Fulham as he links back up with his old Everton boss Marco Silva.

Iwobi said: “I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started.”

The move went through despite Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich collapsing earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Fulham also completed a loan deal for 26-year-old AC Milan and Senegal left-back Fode Ballo-Toure. BBC.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Nigeria emerges least refining OPEC member with average of 10,600 bpd in 5yrs
