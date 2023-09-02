Menu
Burna Boy first African with UK Number 1 album

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 2, 2023.

Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made history as the first-ever African artiste to secure a UK Number 1 album with “I Told Them.”

Official Charts Company confirmed on Friday that Burna Boy’s seventh studio album, “I Told Them,”Debuted at number 1 this week on the UK albums chart.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner was presented with a plaque by the British record chart company in commemoration of his record.

“He told them! @burnaboy makes UK chart HISTORY today as he claims his first Number 1 album,” the company tweeted.

An excited Burna Boy quoted the tweet with the caption, “Let’s Have It! #ITOLDTHEM    #ITOLDTHEMNUMBER1.”

The Port Harcourt-born singer’s last two LPs, Twice As Tall and Love Damini, peaked at Number 2 on the UK albums chart before his latest project finally saw him hit the top of the chart.(www.naija247news.com).

