Burna Boy first African with UK Number 1 album

September 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made history as the first-ever African artiste to secure a UK Number 1 album with “I Told Them.”

Official Charts Company confirmed on Friday that Burna Boy’s seventh studio album, “I Told Them,”Debuted at number 1 this week on the UK albums chart.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner was presented with a plaque by the British record chart company in commemoration of his record.

“He told them! @burnaboy makes UK chart HISTORY today as he claims his first Number 1 album,” the company tweeted.

An excited Burna Boy quoted the tweet with the caption, “Let’s Have It! #ITOLDTHEM #ITOLDTHEMNUMBER1.”

The Port Harcourt-born singer’s last two LPs, Twice As Tall and Love Damini, peaked at Number 2 on the UK albums chart before his latest project finally saw him hit the top of the chart.(www.naija247news.com).