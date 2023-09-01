We Will Not Allow President Tinubu To Lose At Tribunal – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has given reasons why he believes it is impossible for President Bola Tinubu to lose at the election petition tribunal.

Wike who supported Tinubu who was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election said he believes God supports what they did during the election and won’t turn against them.

He added that the lawyers are also doing their work at the tribunal and he believes the outcome will not be against President Tinubu.

Naija News reports the former Rivers State Governor made the submission during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

Also during the interview, Wike maintained that he and others with him did the right thing in not supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

He reiterated that they did what they did in the interest of justice and fairness.

According to Wike, it is regrettable that Atiku refused to acknowledge he made a mistake and seek forgiveness before and after the elections.