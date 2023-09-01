U.S. President honors Nigerian American Dr. with Lifetime Achievement Award

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

On the prestigious occasion of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day, August 19, 2023, Dr. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku was honored with the highly esteemed President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The reception, held in Houston, Texas, recognized Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku’s remarkable dedication, service, and outstanding contributions to the field of humanitarian work.

As a renowned leader and advocate for global change, Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the less fortunate. Through her unwavering commitment, she has touched countless lives across the world, leaving an indelible impact on communities in need.

Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku has been helping women gain power in their families and communities. Through her financial counseling services, she has helped many women get on the path to living financially well and achieving sustainable growth. Through her Financial Empowerment for Young Adults (FEYA) program, she has helped many young adults to become financially savvy, financially included, and financially empowered generation of young adults.

The empowerment work of Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku extends beyond the United States and reaches Nigeria through WealthyGen’s signature Women Empowerment Project for Widows (the WE Project). She has empowered over fifty widows with businesses of their own, at no cost.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku’s exceptional humanitarian efforts. Her selfless work has helped provide vital resources, support, and hope to those facing unimaginable challenges.

During the award ceremony, Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the collective effort of all those who have supported her work and worked on the WealthyGen team throughout the years. She emphasized that the award is only charging her to do more to make the world a better place.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service and made a lasting impact on society. Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku’s receipt of this esteemed accolade further solidifies her status as a true humanitarian and serves as an inspiration to others.

In receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku has not only been honored for her remarkable accomplishments but has also been recognized as a beacon of hope and a symbol of what can be achieved through selflessness and determination.(www.naija247news.com).