Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

U.S. President honors Nigerian American Dr. with Lifetime Achievement Award

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

On the prestigious occasion of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day, August 19, 2023, Dr. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku was honored with the highly esteemed President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The reception, held in Houston, Texas, recognized Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku’s remarkable dedication, service, and outstanding contributions to the field of humanitarian work.

As a renowned leader and advocate for global change, Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the less fortunate. Through her unwavering commitment, she has touched countless lives across the world, leaving an indelible impact on communities in need.

Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku has been helping women gain power in their families and communities. Through her financial counseling services, she has helped many women get on the path to living financially well and achieving sustainable growth. Through her Financial Empowerment for Young Adults (FEYA) program, she has helped many young adults to become financially savvy, financially included, and financially empowered generation of young adults.

The empowerment work of Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku extends beyond the United States and reaches Nigeria through WealthyGen’s signature Women Empowerment Project for Widows (the WE Project). She has empowered over fifty widows with businesses of their own, at no cost.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku’s exceptional humanitarian efforts. Her selfless work has helped provide vital resources, support, and hope to those facing unimaginable challenges.

During the award ceremony, Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the collective effort of all those who have supported her work and worked on the WealthyGen team throughout the years. She emphasized that the award is only charging her to do more to make the world a better place.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service and made a lasting impact on society. Dr. Ezenwa-Onuaku’s receipt of this esteemed accolade further solidifies her status as a true humanitarian and serves as an inspiration to others.

In receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku has not only been honored for her remarkable accomplishments but has also been recognized as a beacon of hope and a symbol of what can be achieved through selflessness and determination.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Federal, states, LGs share N4.37trn FAAC allocations Jan-June 2023 – NEITI
Next article
Are Coups in Africa still a good thing? by Tony Ogunlowo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Back to school: Students returning to another bleak school year by Etim Etim

Naija247news, New York -
A new school year begins this month across the...

Gabonese Coup: The fault is not in the electorate – Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news, New York -
THE scenario has various strands of familiarity. I mean...

Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

Naija247news, New York -
By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator...

Dele Momodu: Wike is not bigger than PDP, He must be disciplined

Naija247news, New York -
Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Back to school: Students returning to another bleak school year by Etim Etim

Opinion 0
A new school year begins this month across the...

Gabonese Coup: The fault is not in the electorate – Owei Lakemfa

Africanism 0
THE scenario has various strands of familiarity. I mean...

Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

Opinion 0
By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights