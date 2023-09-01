Menu
Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists,Gun Down Six,Captured One in Borno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian troops in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force on Thursday, August 31, eliminated six terrorists and captured one alive during a fighting clearance Operation in the North East of Borno State.

Troops reportedly ambushed the terrorists who were transporting large quantities of logistics on their way to Sambisa Forest along the Molai-Damboa Road. Molai is an outskirt and located about 10kms drive from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region said that “the troops successfully intercepted the terrorists gunning down six on the spot, capturing one alive while the rest escaped.The troops recovered AK47 rifles, several bicycles and large quantities of the logistics.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

