Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom

President Bola Tinubu has taken the step of recalling Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sarafa Isola. This significant decision was officially communicated via a letter dated August 31, signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

The letter conveyed the President’s decision, signaling the conclusion of Mr. Isola’s tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom. According to the letter, Mr. Isola is now expected to initiate the process of wrapping up his diplomatic responsibilities and formally bid farewell to the UK government within a period of sixty days. Furthermore, he is instructed to return to Nigeria by no later than October 31, 2023.

Minister Tuggar expressed appreciation for Ambassador Isola’s dedicated service and extended his well wishes for Mr. Isola’s future pursuits.