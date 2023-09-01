Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has taken the step of recalling Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sarafa Isola. This significant decision was officially communicated via a letter dated August 31, signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The letter conveyed the President’s decision, signaling the conclusion of Mr. Isola’s tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom. According to the letter, Mr. Isola is now expected to initiate the process of wrapping up his diplomatic responsibilities and formally bid farewell to the UK government within a period of sixty days. Furthermore, he is instructed to return to Nigeria by no later than October 31, 2023.

Minister Tuggar expressed appreciation for Ambassador Isola’s dedicated service and extended his well wishes for Mr. Isola’s future pursuits.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The key to saving youth from violent paths? Inclusive higher education
Next article
Fake news: Tony Elumelu, denies claims that President Tinubu plans to make him CBN governor
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

Naija247news, New York -
Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion...

Singer, Ego loses husband in US

Naija247news, New York -
Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband...

Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

Naija247news, New York -
Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s...

Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Naija247news, New York -
Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary Popular...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

FootBall 0
Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion...

Singer, Ego loses husband in US

Lifestyle News 0
Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband...

Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

Political parties 0
Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights