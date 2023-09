Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband Niyi Ogbaro.

Ogbaro reportedly passed away on Wednesday, August 30, in the United States.

The couple who got married in 2009, have lived apart for a while. Ego, who was a former backup vocalist to veteran singer, Lagbaja, gave a hint of marital crisis after removing photos of Ogbaro from her social media accounts.