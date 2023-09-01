Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Shell to sell home energy business in UK, Germany to Octopus Energy

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Shell (SHEL.L) said on Friday it would sell its home energy business in the UK and Germany to British energy supplier Octopus Energy Group as part of a deal in which the two companies explore a partnership on EV charging.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Returns in the British energy retail sector have been under pressure over the past few years as companies have struggled with soaring wholesale costs and a cap on prices they can charge customers imposed by regulator Ofgem.

“This agreement follows the announcement during our Capital Markets Day to divest our home energy retail business in Europe,” said Shell Executive Vice-President Steve Hill.

He said the company was focusing on projects and countries where it believed it could deliver the most value.

Shell Energy Retail Limited in the UK and Shell Energy Retail GmbH in Germany provide domestic gas, power and broadband services to about two million customers and operate under the Shell Energy brand.

The acquisition will likely make Octopus the second-largest home energy supplier in Britain with around 6.5 million customers, second only to Centrica’s (CNA.L) British Gas which has around 7.5 million retail customers.

Octopus last year acquired rival Bulb, which was one of the largest energy suppliers to collapse in 2021 due to soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.

“Shell Energy Retail customers should sit tight for now – the deal is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2023 following regulatory approval, and they will be contacted at that time,” Octopus said in a statement.

Financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed but sources have previously estimated the value of the deal at $50-100 million.

Shell and Octopus have also signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential international partnership over electric vehicles (EV) charging, including for Shell Recharge subscribers, Shell said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment
Next article
Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023

Naija247news, New York -
Nigerian banks witnessed a surge in fraud incidents, with...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment

Naija247news, New York -
ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu...

Saudi Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares – WSJ3

Naija247news, New York -
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is considering...

Oil rises to highest in over seven months on supply worries

Naija247news, New York -
Russia promises to unveil new OPEC+ supply cut deal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023

Analysis 0
Nigerian banks witnessed a surge in fraud incidents, with...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment

Diplomacy 0
ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu...

Saudi Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares – WSJ3

Big Oil 0
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is considering...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights