Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, will resume the real business of legislation and lawmaking that would signpost what to expect in the first four years of the Tinubu administration. Before the Senate went on their last recess from plenary proceedings, it was pre-occupied with the screening of those who will synthesise and crystallise the policy direction of the country- the Ministers of the Federal Republic.

Forty-eight ministers were nominated for legislative scrutiny, but only forty-five got the nod to be sworn in as President Tinubu’s wise men and women. On Monday, August 28, the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting held to set the tone for a constructive take-off of government, in line with the expectations of the people. President Tinubu unveiled his eight point agenda, which in his own estimation, will deepen governance, enhance livelihood, and also help in pursuing some major targets to cushion the present economic hardship in the country. His eight point agenda, part of which are rule of law, anti-corruption, economic growth, food security and job creation, are expected to breathe new life into the country, according to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun. These beautiful and laudable agenda albeit, require legislative support to generate the needed impetus in the course of implementation.

Rule of law for example, deserves further interrogation; both in theory and practice; and the greater need to deepen this agendum will boost investors confidence in our economy. Many times, our laws are not respected: There are many judgments and court verdicts that have still not been enforced. Many times these judgments are ridiculed with the orgy of a stay of execution, which lingers on for such a long time that it then kills the morale of the litigant who is in search of justice. The legislature therefore, as a matter of necessity, should deliberately and consciously enact laws that would help the average investor get justice in the event of a disagreement, without going through an almost unending circus route. The slow administration of justice in Nigeria and its seeming never ending span of litigations, are inimical to a clear cut effort at changing the narrative, in our shared commitment to lifting the country from its present economic setbacks. Also, some of our laws need retooling, to suit the contemporary age; artificial intelligence, emotional Intelligence, and the digital economy are becoming handy attractions the world over. We must reform our legal system to accommodate these, and other new dynamics in the adjudication of justice. The National Assembly must therefore be intelligent in dealing with this agendum, so as to be proactive in its thought-process in trying to inject new laws into our body of laws. The Senate President, who is a lawyer, can deploy his legal background to stimulating public discourse that would help define new paradigms in our collective effort to improving on what presently obtains.

It is not in doubt that the three arms of government must, as a matter of essence, build and sustain synergies that would show a new and robust symbiotic relationship anchored on cooperation, solidarity, and mutuality. They must see a greater need for an even-handed approach, even in facing contending issues and challenges; serving with a deeper sense of patriotism and nationalism, to build confederal cohesion in order to eliminate the current polarisation and apathy across the country. Tempers are high currently, because of the hardship in the land, occasioned by existential threats; and this cannot be left to linger for too long. The poverty level and its pain is excruciating; serving as a constant reminder that all is not well. The unemployment rate, a worrisome index tells of this pain. The legislature must therefore think outside the box by provoking a public spirited discourse that would yield ground for therapeutic laws and legislations to heal the wounds in the land. The current perception of the National Assembly as a drain pipe, is borne out of the parlous state of affairs in the country.

Under a presidential system of government, those bogus and seemingly large coterie of aides are understandably and instructively desirable, but a clearer explanation of the actions of the legislature is required, to get the buy-in of the citizenry. The needless hoopla which the two million naira allowance to the senator has generated would have been avoided if the people clearly understood how expensive a presidential system of government is, and that allowances paid to lawmakers are statutory incentives captured in the laws. The salaries and wages of lawmakers are defined and fixed by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) having factored in all the variables and templates to that effect.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has not at all done badly in his first two months of presiding over the Senate. The seamless screening of the ministers lends credence to Akpabio’s understanding of party loyalty and the executive and legislative cooperation that is needed to foster its constructive and pragmatic engagement. The 45 ministers cleared have since been sworn-in, and the President has given a marching order to them to generate ideas, create initiatives and open new vista of opportunities that would be supportive of the concerted efforts at rescuing the country from its present doldrums. As I have said publicly before, it still bears repeating that all hands must be on deck to get the ship of state sailing in the right direction for the benefit of a greater majority of Nigerians. Things like the issue of tax reforms is very important. The tax laws deserve some examination to bring them up to speed with government’s goal of making tax payment flexible and revenue-driven, while blocking short-cuts and sharp practices.

In Kaduna State, tax payment is effectively conducted using a single code system. Such a unified approach to tax payment helps to check the negotiated and dubious transactions by the tax officers. The Tax Reform Committee set up by government is already making effort in that direction; but they also need to collaborate with the National Assembly to alter the existing laws to accommodate new approaches to tax payment.

It is good news to hear government talk about its planned collaboration with the National Assembly, and the Senate President talking about cooperation with the Executive Arm of government, to drive lofty initiatives that would impact meaningfully on the wellbeing of our people. Indeed, the three arms of government should come up with reforms that would strengthen the governance structure, and design a new work culture and ethics that would stimulate genuine and enthusiastic involvement in service and governance. Such reforms and synergies would help each arm create a buffer zone where ideas could be distilled and cross pollinated. It is hoped that the Senate under Godswill Akpabio, would see the bigger picture of a country in these challenging times, rise to the occasion in a more holistic manner; without dishonesty and dubiety, for the benefit of us all today, and for posterity. Lawmaking is not just a healthy process of generating rules and regulations for the good governance of the country, it is an indulgence that is at the heart of responsible governance with knack for justice, rule of law and for the good of ALL the people. Every healthy society encourages her citizens through national orientation and attitudinal renewal to participate fully in how they are governed. By Deepening democracy, the rule of law and due process are also strengthened. The National Assembly should encourage serious advocacy in synthesising legislations and its enactments for citizens buy-in. An informed society, understanding the rationale for government’s decisions, is usually ready to show cooperation in its implementation mechanism.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has shown a remarkable understanding of what the issues are, and his conduct thus far has shown the shape of things to come. His interventions show a mastery of legislative procedure in the way and manner befitting of his office. Cheerful, constructive; yet soft, able to lighten the burden of work with regular quips, all make Akpabio a delight anyday. His loyalty to the Nigerian state is not at all in doubt, and his respect for the Tinubu-led presidency is palpable. We need him to take discussions further though; he needs to use his talents to win back the confidence of the public and to eliminate the perception of the National Assembly being a rubber stamp. The previous Senate, under Senator Ahmed Lawan, was seen as more of a see-no-evil, do-no-evil, kind of institution. It was a dogmatic Senate that was given to the whims of former President Buhari. That Senate never saw anything wrong with Buhari or his ways. We heard that President Tinubu, during the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council, told the ministers that he is open to correction, and is ready to learn more from any one who has a superior or different argument or position from his. That declaration has opened a window for more legislative interrogation of governmental policies without being adversarial. A critical examination of scenarios and issues will yield ground for enriching the governance process. The Senate must lead the chart in this aspect to win back the hearts of the citizenry.

Finally, the public believe that the financial transactions in the National Assembly are opaque; the reason why soundbites of anything associated with finances, are often temper-raising. Senator Akpabio has already set the tone on the path of transparency, by publicly declaring that the senators should expect their allowances which are statutorily guaranteed. This, some of the senators didn’t like. Openness and transparency are some of the ingredients needed to win public confidence, and is a veritable tool for injecting a new thought process into the lawmaking business. Lawmaking anywhere in the world is no tea party. The job is tasking and it is expected and welcome that the Assembly members will be remunerated; but people want to know. We know that taking action on bills, resolutions, amendments, motions, nominations, and dealing with lobbyists are all quite tasking; doing this job is how the members distinguish themselves. This Senate must show that its members are worth their salt and run away from the rubber stamp perception currently being held. As the Senate prepares to resume, a brand new “uncommon” transformation is expected, a typical Akpabio’s utility-driven leadership that will rally round the country for optimum service delivery. We need something “different”, something profound, in line with Akpabio’s record of performance.

Afegbua is a former Commissioner for Information, Edo State