Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Oil

Saudi Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares – WSJ3

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Sept 1 (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is considering selling a stake worth as much as $50 billion through a secondary share offering on the Riyadh bourse after consultations with advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The sale could happen before the end of the year, the report said, adding that Aramco has been “sounding out” potential investors, such as other multinational oil companies and sovereign-wealth funds, about participating in the deal.

The Kingdom has decided to host any new Aramco offering on the Riyadh exchange to avoid legal risks associated with an international listing, the report said, citing Saudi officials and other people familiar with the plan.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Friday.

Saudi Aramco is the world’s biggest oil company, with a market value of $2.25 trillion. Its shares have risen 19.6% this year.

The company completed the world’s largest initial public offering in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion and later selling more shares to raise the total to $29.4 billion.

Saudi Arabia had planned in addition to sell Aramco shares worth up to $50 billion last year, but decided market conditions were unfavourable, the Journal said.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, in January 2021 said that Saudi Aramco would sell more shares, with proceeds used bolster the country’s main sovereign wealth fund.

“There will be Aramco share offerings coming in the coming years, and this cash will be transferred to the Public Investment Fund,” said Prince Mohammed, speaking at the kingdom’s Future Investment Initiative conference.

The Public Investment Fund, which sometimes receives government injections of cash, spent 120 billion riyals ($32.00 billion) domestically last year as it sought to implement an ambitious economic agenda to wean the economy off oil by building new industries.

The fund, which manages about $700 billion in assets, made a total comprehensive loss of 58.545 billion riyals ($15.61 billion) last year, according to its annual report published last month.

Also last month, Aramco announced an additional dividend of nearly $10 billion, most of which will go to the government, in the first of several extra payouts on top of its expected $153 billion base dividend for 2022 and 2023.

It reported a 38% decline in second quarter profit to 112.81 billion riyals from the year earlier period.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil rises to highest in over seven months on supply worries
Next article
Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023

Naija247news, New York -
Nigerian banks witnessed a surge in fraud incidents, with...

Shell to sell home energy business in UK, Germany to Octopus Energy

Naija247news, New York -
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment

Naija247news, New York -
ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu...

Oil rises to highest in over seven months on supply worries

Naija247news, New York -
Russia promises to unveil new OPEC+ supply cut deal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023

Analysis 0
Nigerian banks witnessed a surge in fraud incidents, with...

Shell to sell home energy business in UK, Germany to Octopus Energy

Big Tech 0
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment

Diplomacy 0
ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights