Road traffic crash kills FRSC tow truck driver in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dauda Ali Biu, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed the death of a Corps tow truck driver, said the crash occurred at exactly 04:02 a.m., while its truck on tow services was removing a broken-down vehicle along  Karu Bridge, Abuja.

A statement from the agency read;

“Following the unfortunate road traffic crash that occurred at Karu bridge, on the Nyanya-Maraba expressway, on Friday September 1, 2023 which led to the death of Federal Road Safety Corps Tow Truck driver who was towing a broken down trailer from the crash scene; the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu has expressed deep shock over the incident, as he commiserates with the entire Management and Staff of the Corps over the loss.

“The unfortunate crash occurred at exactly 0402HRS while the FRSC Tow Truck on tow services removing the broken Truck along the aforementioned route.

“Investigation into the crash revealed that a total of four people were involved, out of which three sustained different degrees of injuries while one person who happened to be the driver of the tow truck was killed. Only the two vehicles, the truck and FRSC tow truck were involved.

“The Corps Marshal who was deeply saddened by the crash prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace and directed immediate evacuation of every obstruction caused as a result of the crash”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

