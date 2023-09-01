Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

President Tinubu appoints 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as new NASENI boss

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

President Tinubu appoints 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as new NASENI boss
President Bola Tinubu has named Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday evening, September 1, said Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment”, the statement read

The statement says by the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.

