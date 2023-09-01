Menu
Police arrest Security guard, teacher for raping Kwara teenagers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested two suspects, Idowu Yahaya and John Balogun for allegedly raping and sexually abusing two teenagers.

Yahaya (39), a private security guard at the Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin was alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl in an office in the Gaa Akanbi area, Ilorin while 49-year-old Balogun, a teacher in a private school, allegedly raped his step-daughter, a 17-year-old girl at the Osere area also in Ilorin.

Kwara state’s Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Umar who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, August 30, stated that children should be encouraged to have intimate talks with their parents if they have problems, not only with a stranger but also with a friend or close relative.     (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

