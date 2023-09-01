Police arrest Lover for killing girlfriend with sledgehammer

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command said it had arrested one Samuel Adeniyi who allegedly killed his girlfriend with a sledgehammer which he hit on her head in a yet-to-be-disclosed area of Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Owohunwa said the suspect’s justification for killing the yet-to-be-identified girlfriend was because he was bothered that the girlfriend might leave him for another person.

The CP while parading suspects in Lagos said, “One Samuel Adeniyi got consumed by emotions and smashed the head of his girlfriend, and killed her. He (Adeniyi) said he suspected that the girl may leave him and perhaps for just that reason, he killed her and ran away. We have succeeded in arresting him and recovering the sledgehammer that he used and we will bring him to justice.”

Parading other suspected criminals in Lagos, the CP disclosed that within one month of launching Operation Flush, the police had recorded successes by raiding criminal hideouts and arresting suspected cultists and armed traffic robbers among others.

He said, “It’s exactly a month that we launched Operation Flush which was designed to reclaim the public space from criminal elements that emerged at some point to threaten the internal security order in Lagos State.

“Within the past two weeks, we recovered 18 firearms including two AK 47 rifles, one locally fabricated and one very unique gun. It is a form of weapon that has never been found in the armoury of criminals in this country, it was also recovered.

“Two locally fabricated toy guns that were used to perfect robbery were also recovered. Fifteen cartridges, four expended cartridges, six matches, 34 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and two bags containing fake US dollars and Pounds Sterling notes were recovered as well.”

Owohunwa noted that six kegs of fake Total engine oil were also recovered in another operation saying, “This again points to the fact that there is a syndicate adulterating engine oil within Lagos. That syndicate has also been cracked.”

He added that the command arrested suspects linked to the killing of a policeman in the Ikeja area of Lagos.(www.naija247news.com).